Chesterfield County School Administrators Surprise This Year’s Teachers of the Year

Three Chesterfield County Public Schools teachers were surprised Monday, as school administrators interrupted their classrooms with a roar of congratulations for being recipients of this year’s Teacher of the Year awards.

Each of Chesterfield’s 67 schools has a teacher of the year, but only a few can claim the honor for receiving the Teacher of the Year award or be selected to represent their faculty at the elementary, middle or high school level.

Chesterfield Superintendent Merv Daugherty said each applicant is referred by their colleagues and submits an application to be considered by a committee of administrators. That committee reviews each nominee to determine who should receive the awards.

Daugherty said that if it were up to him, all county teachers would receive this award.

“Our teachers have fought hard through difficult times and they do that because they love their kids,” Daugherty told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in an interview on Monday. “In Chesterfield, we have teachers that not only do a great job academically, but love their children.”

This year’s award winners include Teacher of the Year and Elementary School Teacher of the Year Vivian Rivera-Maysonet of Elizabeth Scott Elementary; Middle School Teacher of the Year Angela Bucek of Providence Middle; and High School Teacher of the Year Gina Hackett of Bird High.

Each of the teachers received a gift of up to $1,000 and — as an added surprise — the winning teachers were greeted by cameras, flowers, balloons, members of the media and school administrators, as they barged into their classrooms with their awards in hand.

Spanish resource teacher Rivera-Maysonet said she was more than a little caught off-guard.

“I was extremely surprised,” Rivera-Maysonet said. “I mean I know it’s all going on, but you never think you’re going to be one so, yes, it was a great surprise.”

Before coming to work at Elizabeth Scott Elementary in 2020, Rivera-Maysonet worked as an English teacher in Puerto Rico for 19 years. Hurricane Maria hit the island, causing her family to relocate to Virginia.

In her application for Teacher of the Year, Rivera-Maysonet wrote:

“Education is consequential and significant when it transcends the classroom, when it turns into an experience. If a student gets home excited to talk about what happened in class, it’s because the lesson meant something to that student, there has been a change in him or her.”

As a second language acquisition teacher, Rivera-Maysonet said that transcendent feeling needs to happen in her class and that she’s been able to connect with her students, share her customs and grow together.

“I think that to begin with, I was chosen as Teacher of the Year because of the impact and connection that I’ve created with my students,” Rivera-Maysonet said. “This school is a family, and we have a high population of Hispanic children and I’ve been able to make that connection with them.”

Rivera-Maysonet said making those connections is rewarding enough, but having her work ethic recognized by her peers makes those bonds even more special.

“I feel like I’m winning every day at this school,” Rivera-Maysonet said. “This is my passion. I have a passion for teaching.”