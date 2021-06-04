Chesterfield County School Board ended 7 teachers' contracts after a whirlwind school year with no public discussion

Seven Chesterfield County Public School teachers will not return this coming school year following a school board vote, a decision that drew a sharp rebuke from the county's teachers' union after an unprecedented school year in a district with more than 100 teaching openings.
The Chesterfield School Board unanimously voted Tuesday night in favor of the superintendent’s recommendation to not renew the teachers contracts for the 2021-2022 academic year.
In a statement, the Chesterfield Education Association expressed their disapproval. Barring egregious and rare circumstances, the union wrote, no school employee should be considered for a non-renewed contract.
“At the end of this traumatic, whirlwind of a school year, the superintendent has chosen to recommend seven employees for contract non-renewal without taking into consideration the amount of time, energy, blood, sweat and tears these professionals committed during a global health pandemic to an organization that has now chosen to exclude them from the same grace and collaboration they were expected to show their students and families,” the union wrote.
A search of school board agendas online shows the last time teachers were recommended to not be brought back was in 2015. A schools spokesman did not respond by press time to confirm how rarely the district recommends to not renew teacher contracts.
According to Virginia Code, teachers are required to complete three years of service in the same school division before being issued a continuing contract of employment. None of the seven teachers had reached three years with the division. Information on where the seven teachers taught, including what subject, is not publicly available.
“It is the School Board’s expectation that the contracts of probationary teachers whose performance is below expectations will be nonrenewed in three years or fewer,” according to Chesterfield School Board Policy 5090: Professional Staff Probationary Term and Continuing Contract.
Tineka Archer, an English as a Second Language teacher at Meadowbrook High School was taken aback when she received a non-renewal contract letter back in April. Archer has taught in the district for the past two years.
"I didn't get specifics [as to why it is a non-renewal] and my evaluation was incomplete," Archer said.
Archer said the letter is unfair, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The decision, Archer said, puts the school system as a contributor to the unemployment rate.
Besides meeting performance expectations to achieve continuing contract status, the policy states, teachers must complete training concerning students who fail or are at risk of failing the Standards of Learning annual public school standardized tests. The divisions provide the training free of charge.
Ahead of the recommendation to the school board, the superintendent notifies the teacher, according to Virginia Code. The teacher can then set up a conference regarding the employment situation.
Written notice of terminating a contract must occur by June 15 each year. If the deadline passes, the contract goes into effect for another year.
Jim Wyckoff, a professor of education and public policy at the University of Virginia, said when school districts decide on which teachers to award tenure to they are look for employees who are effective and do a good job with educating students.
"Teachers get a lot better over the first five years of their career ... [school systems are] having to make the decisions about tenure during that improvement," Wyckoff said, noting that some teachers do have excellent years earlier in their career.
In states where unions have teeth, unlike Virginia, Wyckoff said teachers can contest non-renewals and challenge the decision in court.
School Board members voted on the personnel recommendation and 13 other items, including adopting the meeting agenda, with no discussion Tuesday.
The School Board could have either “show[ed] grace and compassion by retaining and supporting hard-working, dedicated employees or [used] the authority to coldly cast out committed professionals during a less than ordinary school year,” the union wrote.
Besides approving seven employees having their contracts terminated, the school board approved 78 new hires and 126 separations of employment—resignations or retirements.
Of the 262 open positions on the school system's online job portal, 137 are teaching positions. Some of the open teaching jobs are "continuous recruit positions" meaning the school system is building an applicant pool for the job, including algebra, economics and various foreign language teachers.