Chesterfield County School Board ended 7 teachers' contracts after a whirlwind school year with no public discussion

Besides meeting performance expectations to achieve continuing contract status, the policy states, teachers must complete training concerning students who fail or are at risk of failing the Standards of Learning annual public school standardized tests. The divisions provide the training free of charge.

Ahead of the recommendation to the school board, the superintendent notifies the teacher, according to Virginia Code. The teacher can then set up a conference regarding the employment situation.

Written notice of terminating a contract must occur by June 15 each year. If the deadline passes, the contract goes into effect for another year.

Jim Wyckoff, a professor of education and public policy at the University of Virginia, said when school districts decide on which teachers to award tenure to they are look for employees who are effective and do a good job with educating students.

"Teachers get a lot better over the first five years of their career ... [school systems are] having to make the decisions about tenure during that improvement," Wyckoff said, noting that some teachers do have excellent years earlier in their career.

In states where unions have teeth, unlike Virginia, Wyckoff said teachers can contest non-renewals and challenge the decision in court.