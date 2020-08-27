Chesterfield County schools: 16 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since May

Sixteen Chesterfield County Public School employees—half in August alone — have tested positive for COVID-19 in just over three months, a school system spokesman said.

Five cases were recorded in July, one in June and two in May, school system spokesman Tim Bullis said in an email late Wednesday night.

Locations of the cases span from central office and support offices to various elementary, middle and high schools. O.B. Gates Elementary, Crestwood Elementary, Wells Elementary, Woolridge Elementary, Manchester Middle, Cosby High, Meadowbrook High and Thomas Dale High all have had positive cases since May.

All school employees who came into close contact with those infected were notified.

Chesterfield schools will begin the year virtually Sept. 8, with the potential for select K-12 special education students to return to school on Sept. 29, at the earliest.

Chesterfield school’s Heath Committee, charged with revisiting the timetable for phased reopening twice a month, will next issue recommendations on Sept. 14.