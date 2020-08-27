Chesterfield County schools: 16 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since May

Sixteen Chesterfield County Public School employees—half in August alone — have tested positive for COVID-19 in just over three months, a school system spokesman said.
Five cases were recorded in July, one in June and two in May, school system spokesman Tim Bullis said in an email late Wednesday night.
Locations of the cases span from central office and support offices to various elementary, middle and high schools. O.B. Gates Elementary, Crestwood Elementary, Wells Elementary, Woolridge Elementary, Manchester Middle, Cosby High, Meadowbrook High and Thomas Dale High all have had positive cases since May.
All school employees who came into close contact with those infected were notified.
Chesterfield schools will begin the year virtually Sept. 8, with the potential for select K-12 special education students to return to school on Sept. 29, at the earliest.
Chesterfield school’s Heath Committee, charged with revisiting the timetable for phased reopening twice a month, will next issue recommendations on Sept. 14.
Upon returning for virtual learning, all school employees will be notified if there is a positive case in their building, however, the name of the infected individual won’t be shared, school officials said during a school board work session Tuesday.
Families of students attending those schools also will be notified of any confirmed COVID-19 cases in buildings or school buses their children use, officials said. In all situations, Chesterfield schools will work directly with those who need to quarantine.
Earlier this month, two Henrico County Public School employees tested positive for COVID-19. Henrico schools will be using virtual learning for at the least the first nine weeks of the school year.
Last week, two Hanover County Public School students tested positive. Nine school employees have tested positive since March, a Hanover school system spokesman said. Hanover is planning for students to return to school in-person five days a week when schools reopen Sept. 8.
As of Thursday, according to state data, there had been 5,347 total cases in the Chesterfield Health District and 104 deaths.
Staff writer Chris Suarez contributed to this report.