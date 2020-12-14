Chesterfield County schools operated on delayed schedule Monday because of Google outage

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chesterfield middle school students start virtual school first at 7:35 a.m., ahead of elementary and high school students, prompting the two-hour delay. The school system kept the delay for elementary and high schoolers “to avoid asking families to make any further changes/disruptions to their morning schedules.”

Henrico County Public Schools maintained its normal virtual schedule despite using Google to verify its users when logging into Schoology, the online platform used by teachers and students where assignments and other instructional materials are housed, Andy Jenks, a schools spokesman said in an email.

The outage did not appear to impact Microsoft teams, the videoconference platform used to conduct virtual classes in Henrico.

“We're still keeping an eye on things in case we need to make any other adjustments today. We appreciate the patience, understanding and flexibility extended by our teachers, students and families this morning,” Jenks said.

Hanover County Public Schools, which has all students engaged in in-person learning except for Hanover High School, had minimal impact. All schools started on time despite some reports of students and staff having difficulty logging in as Google systems were coming back online.

Richmond Public Schools operated on its normal virtual schedule.

Staff writer Kenya Hunter contributed to this report jnocera@timesdispatch.com