Chesterfield delays teacher vaccine rollout, still plans to bring elementary schoolers back Feb. 1

Chesterfield County Public Schools is delaying its coronavirus vaccine rollout for teachers after receiving only 750 doses instead of an estimated 4,000 shots, schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty wrote in an email to staff Tuesday afternoon.

The school system was scheduled to begin vaccinating teachers and staff Wednesday, beginning with all elementary school teachers and staff, Juvenile Detention Center staff, select middle and high school teachers and staff who are in their respective school buildings with select special education students and those who work and teach in the career and technology centers.

After placing an order last week with the state for approximately 8,000 initial vaccine doses, the Chesterfield Health District estimated the school system would receive at least 50% or 4,000 doses, according to Daugherty’s email.

Instead, the county received 1,000 doses and will provide 750 of those to the school system.

“Unfortunately, we are at the mercy of others at the state level as to when we receive the number of shots that we need. I regret that I have to share the supply chain outside of CCPS has not delivered,” Daugherty said in his email, obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.