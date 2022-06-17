Chesterfield details cause of pool incident that prompted hazmat response

A pump malfunction was the cause of a hazmat incident at a Harpers Mill community pool Wednesday, the Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office said Friday.
Fire and emergency personnel responded to the 8600 block of Pullman Road at about 11:20 a.m., after dispatchers had received reports of a strange order and children at the pool feeling ill.
Emergency crews used clean water to rinse and decontaminate 25-30 people who had been in the pool, officials said. Four children and an adult were taken to a hospital by ambulance while 11 others transported themselves, according to emergency officials. No serious injuries were reported.
A malfunction allowed more-than-normal amount of a pool chemical to enter into the pumping system, causing the problem, the fire marshal's office said on Friday. Pool staff followed all proper procedures.
Friday-Sunday
Richmond celebrates Juneteenth all weekend starting 8 p.m. Friday with R&B cover group Legacy Band performing at Dogwood Dell; on Saturday, local students perform in the theater production “Journey to Freedom” at 17th Street Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and on Sunday, the festivities wrap up with a festival and fireworks near Rocketts Landing at Intermediate Terminal, 3101 Wharf St., beginning at 4 p.m. The festival will feature the Elegba Folklore Society, local artist Bee Bouiseou, and The Hamiltones performing from their album “1964.” Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. Free.
Method Man & Redman
Saturday
Art of Noise RVA presents East Coast-based rappers Method Man and Redman on Brown’s Island. Gates open at 4 p.m.; show starts a 6 p.m. Entrance is at Fifth and Tredegar streets. $30-$75.
"The Jimmy Dean Musicale"
Saturday
Country artist and entrepreneur Jimmy Dean, now deceased, is known for his music and breakfast foods. His life story from childhood to an extensive career is brought to life with singer Ronnie McDowell (below), Donna Meade and the popular Old Dominion Barn Dance. 7:30 p.m. at Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education, 11810 Centre St., Chester. $50.
Diamond Flea Market
Sunday
The Diamond Flea Market returns with the theme “Dad at The Diamond.” The market features over 100 vendors, and in honor of Juneteenth, 75% of vendors will be Black-owned businesses. The Diamond Flea Market, held once a month on Sundays, is hosted by local shops The SPOT and Rotate VA. Vendors will sell everything from vintage clothing and sneakers to home goods and custom accessories. Noon to 6 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Admission is free.
Juneteenth Festival Celebrating Fathers
Sunday
The Hanover NAACP and the town of Ashland are hosting their first Juneteenth Festival with live music, food trucks, wine tasting and vendors. The event will feature Bubba Johnson & The Gospel Gents, jazz by Glennroy Bailey, Robbie Cunningham performing an Al Jarreau set, line dancing with Kemel Patton, and more. There will be an interactive “Histories not told in the history books” from Black Hanover residents, Black authors reading their books and a kid-and-father project from Ace Hardware. To celebrate Father’s Day, all dads will receive a free gift. Noon to 7 p.m. Ashland Town Hall Square, 121 Thompson St., Ashland. Free.
