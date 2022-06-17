Chesterfield details cause of pool incident that prompted hazmat response

A pump malfunction was the cause of a hazmat incident at a Harpers Mill community pool Wednesday, the Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office said Friday.

Fire and emergency personnel responded to the 8600 block of Pullman Road at about 11:20 a.m., after dispatchers had received reports of a strange order and children at the pool feeling ill.

Emergency crews used clean water to rinse and decontaminate 25-30 people who had been in the pool, officials said. Four children and an adult were taken to a hospital by ambulance while 11 others transported themselves, according to emergency officials. No serious injuries were reported.

A malfunction allowed more-than-normal amount of a pool chemical to enter into the pumping system, causing the problem, the fire marshal's office said on Friday. Pool staff followed all proper procedures.