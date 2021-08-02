Chesterfield detectives arrest three in July 3 fatal shooting in northern Chesterfield

Three Richmond men have been charged in connection with a July 3 fatal shooting in northern Chesterfield County — one of two county slayings over the Fourth of July weekend.

Chesterfield officers were called about 4:11 a.m. to the 3000 block of Lancers Boulevard near Walmsley Boulevard for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot. The victim, later identified as Ever Edgardo Flores Moya, 31, of the 10100 block of Natural Bridge Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police arrested Maurice B. Lee, 18, of the 1100 block of St. John Street in Richmond, and charged him with murder. He is being held in the Chesterfield Jail without bond.

On July 16, police arrested Zhaquon L. Coleman, 21, of the 5800 block of Orcutt Lane, on a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony. Then on July 18, police arrested Demitrius K. Waddey, 22, also of the 1100 block of St. John Street, and charged him with being an accessory after the fact to a felony and credit card theft.

Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances of the slaying or whether the victim knew the three suspects.

Police said their investigation is continuing and urged anyone with information to call them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.