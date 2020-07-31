When Chesterfield County Public Schools kick off the year virtually in September, with all but its highest-need students learning from home, all teachers are expected to return to the classroom.
After collecting concerns from Chesterfield Education Association members, the teacher’s union recommended Friday morning that school system employees be given the choice to work in their respective school or from home.
The teacher’s union “supported a virtual start to the school year and welcomed the School Board’s decision to that effect. We, however, disagree with the decision that all employees be required to report to and work from school buildings and locations,” the statement reads.
The teacher’s union recommendations:
- all school system employees with documented health risks will have the choice to work remotely;
- all school system employees with children who are attending school virtually will have the choice to work remotely;
- any school system employee who prefers to work home will have that choice; and
- any school system employee who has returned to work in-person and then is required to quarantine or has been diagnosed with a COVID-19 related illness will remain on emergency paid leave until cleared to return to work.
The School Board voted 4-1 on July 20, to begin the academic year virtually. Chesterfield Superintendent Merv Daugherty had recommended a virtual start hours before the vote. His recommendation called for the school system’s roughly 63,000 students to remain at home come September except for the district’s most vulnerable students — language learners and special education students — who would come back to school as soon as possible.
Daugherty also recommended for teachers to return to the classroom come Sept. 8.
The School Board will flush out the reopening plan at its Aug. 11 meeting.
“For teachers, the expectation would be that they work daily from their classrooms to have access to the materials and the resources they need to do instructional learning virtually,” school system Spokesman Tim Bullis said during the July 20 School Board meeting.
Teachers will be expected to have daily lessons and attendance checks, provide classwork and homework, grade all assignments and “be expected to meet virtually with parents regularly,” Bullis said.
School support staff are expected to have daily morning check-ins with families in need of support. For school administrators, they will need to monitor instruction daily, be actively involved with parents and hold staff meetings.
While recognizing different opinions exist among union members and school system employees, the teacher's union “advocates for doing the most good for the good of all.”
The teacher’s union is asking for the School Board and school system to adopt a policy that meets its outlined recommendations.
Last week, the county Board of Supervisors called for an audit of both the school system and teacher’s union. The audit stems from bullying allegations toward Chesterfield teachers who wished to return to the classroom come September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Meanwhile, essential grocery and drug store employees are in their 7th month of serving thousands of people per week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.