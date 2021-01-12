Chesterfield elementary schoolers are heading back to school five days a week Feb. 1

On some school buses, students may be sitting side by side, including non-siblings. Windows on buses will be lowered when deemed weather appropriate.

School board member Kathryn Haines pushed back on the bus protocols, referencing Harvard’s report that bus windows must be opened by at least 3 inches. She encouraged the community to drive students to school if they are able.

“My support of this plan is contingent on strong mitigation which includes strong adequate contract tracing in place by Feb. 1 and maintaining one kid per seat on a bus under higher conditions of spread, Haines said.

Dominique Chatters, who has four children under the age of 10 attending Chesterfield schools, spoke during public comment against sending students back into the classroom, referring to the allowance of a three feet distance with schools at full capacity, but not allowing a three-foot distance during hybrid.

“If you are using other counties as a reference point are you using ones with a similar student population, similar demographics as far as race, age, age of the facilities, size of their classrooms, averages of the teachers, the staff, the culinary team the bus drivers? If you haven't, you cannot cherry pick which statistic you want to follow, because it supports your position,” Chatters said.