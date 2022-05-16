Chesterfield extends payment deadline for personal property taxes to July 29

Chesterfield County officials announced on Monday that the new deadline for residents to pay their personal property taxes is July 29. Personal property tax bills — which can apply to cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats or trailers — were initially due on June 6.

If taxes are paid in full at the end of the grace period, residents will not be charged a penalty or interest. The due date for real estate taxes, however, remains unchanged.

Chris Winslow, chair of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors, said in a statement that the Board recognizes the additional burden inflation is placing on households in day-to-day purchases such as groceries and gasoline and how the rising prices of used vehicles meant increased personal property tax assessments.

The current personal property tax rate for vehicles in Chesterfield is $3.60 per $100 of assessed value.

“We were mindful of these financial hardships when we adopted a plan to provide $30 million in immediate personal property tax relief for vehicle owners across Chesterfield,” Winslow said. “Even so, we know it will be difficult for some of our residents to pay their bills by the June 6 deadline. It’s absolutely the right thing to provide additional time without penalty for those who need it.”

Earlier in May, the Richmond Times-Dispatch spoke to two Chesterfield residents who saw their latest bills for vehicles that were at least 7 years old jump by hundreds of dollars.

In neighboring Henrico County, where personal property tax rates are the lowest in the Richmond area at $3.50 per $100 assessed value, leaders have proposed using a newly amended Virginia law that goes into effect on July 1 and allows localities to give surplus revenues from personal property taxes back to taxpayers.

Henrico residents pay personal property bills twice per year: on June 6 and Dec. 5.

If passed by Henrico's Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting, the proposal would offer residents a one-time credit on their second tax bill and reduce the county's personal property tax rate on eligible vehicles to $2.98 per $100 of assessed value this year.

The Henrico Board already extended the deadline to Aug. 5 last week with a public hearing set for June 14.

In Chesterfield, residents can pay their personal property taxes by mail to the Treasurer's Office, calling 833-299-6593, at a payment kiosk at the County Administration Building, North Corouthouse Library or Meadowdale Library, or at a drop box at the Administration Building.