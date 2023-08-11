Chesterfield County Fire and EMS on Friday announced the death of Captain Jason Ware, 46, in a car accident in West Point.

Virginia State Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway in King and Queen County. Police said two vehicles had collided head-on in the westbound lane of Route 33. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Ware was a 20-year veteran of the department, and was assigned to the Chester Fire Station. Chesterfield Fire and EMS said Ware was driving to work at the time of the accident. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

"We are heartbroken by this sudden loss and express our sincere condolences to Captain Ware's family," Chesterfield Fire Chief Edward "Loy" Senter Jr. said in a statement. "The department will be providing support as needed to the family and coworkers during this very difficult time.