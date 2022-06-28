Chesterfield firefighter who died during swift water training became unresponsive for 'reasons still unknown'

An off-duty Chesterfield County firefighter who died Saturday while teaching a swift water rescue class became unresponsive “for reasons still unknown” after she entered the Nantahala River in North Carolina wearing full protective gear and was carried a short distance downstream, Chesterfield’s fire chief said Tuesday.

“She was removed from the river by individuals nearby who began resuscitation efforts,” Chesterfield Fire Chief Loy Senter said in a statement released by the department. “Despite the valiant efforts of those on the scene, along with first responders and hospital staff, Alicia was pronounced dead a short time later at Swain Community Hospital in Bryson City, N.C.”

Alicia A. Monahan, 41, leaves behind two boys and a fiance. She was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield Fire & EMS, assigned to the Clover Hill Fire Station, Engine 207-B shift.

In addition to her professional firefighting duties, Monahan was an active swift water instructor who taught multiple classes during her off-duty time across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, Senter said. She was employed as an instructor with Rescue 3 International, a global organization that provides technical rescue training.

On Saturday afternoon, she was working with Rescue 3 International “doing what she loved, training a group of fire and EMS professionals in the complexities of swift water rescue techniques.” The training session was being conducted on the Nantahala River outside Bryson City, an area that was “very familiar” to Monahan, Senter said.

The U.S. Forest Service in North Carolina is conducting an investigation of the incident through its law enforcement branch, said Troy Waskey, district ranger for the Nantahala Ranger District.

“I don’t have a timeline on when that will be complete,” Waskey said Tuesday. “I’m still waiting on a rescue report. She appears to have been working totally within the scope of her responsibilities and training.”

Rescue 3 International, of which Monahan was affiliated, is permitted by the Forest Service to provide swift water training on the Nantahala River. “Their permit is valid, and nothing appears to be out of play with the operation here,” Waskey said.

Senter said Monahan was an experienced member of the department’s SCUBA Rescue Team and a member of the elite Virginia Helicopter Acquatics Rescue Team — a joint initiative between the Virginia Army Air National Guard and Chesterfield Fire & EMS.

“In recent years, she actively prepared for greater leadership responsibilities, completing a long-term acting lieutenant assignment at the Bon Air Fire Station and was a candidate for promotion to the rank of lieutenant,” Senter said.

A 2004 Radford University graduate, Monahan was also a licensed dog trainer who served as an operational K9 handler for the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association. Senter said she shared her love of the outdoors as Southeast Region event coordinator for SheJumps, a nonprofit that aims to increase the participation of women and girls in a variety of outdoor activities.

In addition, she was an auxiliary instructor for the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Program and supported Race Across America and Race Across the West as a driver and paramedic. She also worked as a whitewater raft guide for RVA Paddlesports and Riverside Outfitters and as an instructor in search and rescue with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

During her tenure, Senter said Monahan was honored with numerous citations and awards. For example, in October 2018, she and two other members of Scuba Rescue 7 rescued a victim trapped on the roof of their car in rising, swiftly moving flood waters. They were recognized with a Bronze Valor Award for their efforts by the Retail Merchants Association in 2019.

“While she will always be remembered for her devotion to duty and unparalleled service to others, her legacy will be the inspiration she provided to countless young women considering careers in the fire service or the pursuit of causes bigger than themselves,” Senter said.