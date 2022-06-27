Chesterfield firefighter who died in North Carolina was 11-year veteran of department

Chesterfield County fire officials announced the off-duty death on Saturday of one of their veteran firefighters but said they have not yet confirmed whether she was killed during a training exercise in North Carolina.

The Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association said in a Saturday Facebook post that Alicia A. Monahan, 41, died Saturday during a “catastrophic accident” while instructing students during a swift water rescue course in North Carolina.

Contacted Monday, Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesman Lt. Kenny Mitchell said, “We’re still trying to put the pieces together” on what occurred.

Aside from a Facebook posting that announced Monahan’s death, the department is not releasing any additional information out of respect for Monahan’s family and to allow them to digest what has happened, Mitchell said.

Monahan was an 11-year veteran of the department.

“Our prayers and full support are with her fiancée and both her sons,” the department said in its Facebook announcement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Alicia’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time.”

The department said more detail concerning arrangements and needs of the family will be provided as they become available.

The Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association did not elaborate on the incident that led to Monhan’s death or where in North Carolina it occurred.