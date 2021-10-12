Chesterfield grandmother charged with felony neglect after grandson, 3, taken to hospital with serious condition

A Chesterfield County grandmother has been charged with felony child neglect after she took her 3-year-old grandson to the hospital. The child was found to have been severely neglected and remains hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Sandra D. Thomas, 54, of the 600 block of Royal Crescent Drive, is the boy's caregiver, police said.

On Saturday, Chesterfield police responded to a local hospital for a report that a 3-year-old boy - later identified as Thomas' grandson - had been transported there and appeared to have been severely neglected. After further investigation, police charged Thomas on Monday.

"The conditions in which the child was living contributed to some of the medical conditions that he suffered," Lt. Justin Aronson said Tuesday. The conditions inside the home could be described as dirty and unsanitary, he added.

Aronson declined to specify the type of medical issues the child faces, but said there was no physical abuse.

The investigation is continuing. Police urged anyone with information to call them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.