Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Richmond public schools closed Thursday

Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Chesterfield County: Closed Thursday
Colonial Heights: Asynchronous schedule Thursday
Dinwiddie County: Closed Thursday
Hanover County: Closed Thursday
Henrico County: Closed Thursday
Hopewell: Closed Thursday
King William County: Closed Thursday.
Powhatan County: Closed Thursday
Prince George County: Closed Thursday
Richmond: Closed Thursday
COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
Reynolds Community College: Closed Thursday
