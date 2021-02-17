 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Richmond public schools closed Thursday
22 comments

Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Richmond public schools closed Thursday

  • 22
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Chesterfield County: Closed Thursday

Colonial Heights: Asynchronous schedule Thursday

Dinwiddie County: Closed Thursday

Hanover County: Closed Thursday

Henrico County: Closed Thursday

Hopewell: Closed Thursday

King William County: Closed Thursday. 

Powhatan County: Closed Thursday

Prince George County: Closed Thursday

Richmond: Closed Thursday

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Reynolds Community College: Closed Thursday

22 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Power outages, cold causing Texas pipes to burst

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News