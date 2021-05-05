Chesterfield Health District offering walk-in vaccinations at Virginia State clinic

In the final month of operation as a community COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic, anyone eligible for a vaccine can visit Virginia State’ University’s campus and get a shot. No appointment is necessary.

Chesterfield Health District announced late Tuesday afternoon that the clinic located in the Virginia State Multi-Purpose Center is offering vaccines to anyone 16 years old and older without an appointment. Those eligible can register on-site.

“Chesterfield [Health District] decided to open up the VSU clinic to walk-ins because it no longer had enough advance appointments to meet the supply,” Chesterfield Health District spokesperson Brookie Crawford said in an email Wednesday.

Virginia is in Phase 2 of vaccine rollout, meaning COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 16 years old and older.

The clinic is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the clinic. The health district announced Wednesday it will now offer the J&J vaccine to anyone 18 years old and older.