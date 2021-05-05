Chesterfield Health District offering walk-in vaccinations at Virginia State clinic

In the final month of operation as a community COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic, anyone eligible for a vaccine can visit Virginia State’ University’s campus and get a shot. No appointment is necessary.
Chesterfield Health District announced late Tuesday afternoon that the clinic located in the Virginia State Multi-Purpose Center is offering vaccines to anyone 16 years old and older without an appointment. Those eligible can register on-site.
“Chesterfield [Health District] decided to open up the VSU clinic to walk-ins because it no longer had enough advance appointments to meet the supply,” Chesterfield Health District spokesperson Brookie Crawford said in an email Wednesday.
Virginia is in Phase 2 of vaccine rollout, meaning COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 16 years old and older.
The clinic is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the clinic. The health district announced Wednesday it will now offer the J&J vaccine to anyone 18 years old and older.
“The J&J vaccine is very convenient – one dose and you’re done. And right now there is little to no wait at the VSU clinic. You can stop by on your way to or from work or even pop over during your lunch hour,” Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a statement Wednesday.
VSU’s clinic opened on March 17 and is set to run through May 29. Since opening, the clinic has serviced both the Chesterfield and Crater Health Districts, however, residents from any health district can receive a vaccination at VSU.
At this time there isn’t a Chesterfield Health District vaccine clinic that is open specifically for hard-to-reach populations. Crawford said clinics targeting hard-to-reach populations are being planned across the stated based on need and resource access.
A few weeks ago, Richmond and Henrico health districts held a walk-in clinic on a Sunday for immigrants and refugees at the Richmond raceway. Since, they held a walk-in clinic last Friday and on Wednesday.
Henrico County announced Wednesday afternoon the raceway will have six additional walk-in vaccine events throughout May.