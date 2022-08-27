Chesterfield jury finds man guilty of 1996 murder of his girlfriend, whose body was never found

A Chesterfield County jury on Friday evening found a Rockville man guilty of killing of his girlfriend more than 25 years ago in an unusual, challenging case that was tried without the victim's body or a cause of death.

After deliberating about seven hours at the end of a week-long trial, jurors returned a guilty verdict in Chesterfield Circuit Court against John Harvey Howard, 63, in the disappearance and murder of his then-girlfriend, Linda Lunsford. She was a 38-year-old mother of five working at Walmart at the time.

A sentencing date was not set. Howard, who had been released on bond before the trial, was allowed to remain free pending sentencing. He has no prior criminal record, has been compliant with his release conditions and will remain living with a daughter in Arizona until sentencing.

Howard's conviction marks the third time in a little over six years that the Chesterfield Commonweath's Attorney's Office has succeeded in prosecuting men for killing their girlfriends in separate cases in 2016, 2017 and this year.

The Howard case may have been more challenging due to the time that passed since the victim disappeared.

A no-body homicide case has two main hurdles: proving the victim is in fact deceased and proving the victim's death was the result of a homicide. Examination of a body usually provides significant direct evidence of a crime.

In cases where no body is recovered, there can be no autopsy, no photographs of injuries or clothes, among other things. Under those circumstances, prosecutors must present a large amount of circumstantial evidence, rather than the direct forensic evidence that jurors typically expect to see.

Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport and defense attorney Greg Sheldon both declined to comment on the trial and its outcome, citing a gag order barring them from commenting on the case until its conclusion. The order was imposed by Chesterfield Circuit Judge Lynn Brice in late March after concerns arose about pre-trial publicity stemming from a press release issued by Davenport about her trial preparations.

Aside from sentencing, one potentially significant issue in the case that remains to be decided is a defense motion to strike the evidence in the case. Before the jury began its deliberations, Howard's attorney asked Judge Brice to strike the prosecution's evidence on grounds that it is insufficient as a matter of law to sustain a conviction.

Brice did not immediately make a ruling, opting to take the motion under advisement. A hearing will be held on the matter.

Lunsford suddenly disappeared on Dec. 26, 1996, after she and Howard finished their shifts at the Walmart store just off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield. Her Nissan Sentra was found in front of the Food Lion store in the Village Marketplace shopping center, just west of Walmart. Lunsford and Howard had a contentious on-and-off relationship.

After years of investigation, Howard was indicted May 17, 2021 on a first-degree murder charge and arrested the following day with help of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Fugitive Task Force. At the time of his arrest, Howard was living in the 17500 block of Pouncey Tract Road in Hanover County. He was unemployed and had no assets to hire an attorney, aside from a $186 retirement check he receives monthly.

In Chesterfield's earlier no-body murder cases, prosecutors convinced a jury in April 2016 that there was enough evidence to convict Michael Anthony Edwards - the former boyfriend of Altria executive Leyla Namiranian - of her death, even though there was no direct forensic evidence tying him to the crime.

The victim's journal, which included entries on Namiranian's relationship with Edwards - along with a wealth of other circumstantial evidence - proved sufficient for jurors to convict Edwards of second-degree murder in her April 2021 disappearance and death. He received a 30-year prison term.

Nineteen months later, Dr. John E. Gibbs III, a former Sheltering Arms physician who made no effort to find his longtime girlfriend after she disappeared on June 7, 2014, was found guilty of her murder. An abundance of circumstantial evidence convinced jurors that Gibbs killed and hid the body of Zulman L. Pabon, then 26, who was a nurse at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital. He was sentenced to serve 50 years in prison.