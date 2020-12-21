Chesterfield man among first to be convicted under new Va. law that boosts penalty for leaving gun near child

A Chesterfield County man who had his gun rights restored in June has been convicted of leaving a loaded firearm near his young son, who accidentally shot himself in the hand, in one of the first cases to be prosecuted under a new Virginia law that boosts the penalty for "recklessly" leaving guns near children.

Radell J. Bolden, 36, was found guilty in Chesterfield General District Court and sentenced to 12 months in jail with all 12 months suspended. Bolden also was ordered to complete 24 hours of community service, forfeit his gun and complete a firearm safety class.

The Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office withdrew an accompanying charge against Bolden of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a non-violent felony. The charge was dropped after prosecutors learned that Bolden had been pardoned by Gov. Ralph Northam on June 25 and had his gun rights restored. The shooting incident involving his son occurred less than a month later, on July 20.

According to a summary of evidence presented in court by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney LaToya Croxton, Bolden told authorities that he had recently visited a shooting range and was in his bedroom cleaning his firearm. While doing so, Bolden said he had to use the bathroom.