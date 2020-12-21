Chesterfield man among first to be convicted under new Va. law that boosts penalty for leaving gun near child

A Chesterfield County man who had his gun rights restored in June has been convicted of leaving a loaded firearm near his young son, who accidentally shot himself in the hand, in one of the first cases to be prosecuted under a new Virginia law that boosts the penalty for "recklessly" leaving guns near children.
Radell J. Bolden, 36, was found guilty in Chesterfield General District Court and sentenced to 12 months in jail with all 12 months suspended. Bolden also was ordered to complete 24 hours of community service, forfeit his gun and complete a firearm safety class.
The Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office withdrew an accompanying charge against Bolden of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a non-violent felony. The charge was dropped after prosecutors learned that Bolden had been pardoned by Gov. Ralph Northam on June 25 and had his gun rights restored. The shooting incident involving his son occurred less than a month later, on July 20.
According to a summary of evidence presented in court by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney LaToya Croxton, Bolden told authorities that he had recently visited a shooting range and was in his bedroom cleaning his firearm. While doing so, Bolden said he had to use the bathroom.
He then went into the bathroom, which was attached to the bedroom, and left his handgun lying on a dresser. Bolden said his 8-year-old son was not in the bedroom at the time. A short time later, Bolden said he heard a gunshot, and when he went back to the bedroom he found his son suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. The child's injury was not life-hreatening.
Bolden's attorney declined to comment on the case.
Bolden was one of the first people in the state to be charged under a new gun law passed by the Democratic-led General Assembly that makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured firearm around children under 14 in a manner that endangers their life or safety.
A conviction carries a jail term of up to 12 months and a fine of up to $2,500.
Under the old law, a person convicted of the offense - then a Class 3 misdemeanor - would fact a fine of up to $250 but no jail time.
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, the primary sponsor of a Senate bill that led to the passage of an amended version of the law, told lawmakers last year that the measure was mainly targeted at decreasing teen suicide rates. Advocates from gun control and health groups agreed.
Howell's original bill, which was later amended, would have made the offense a Class 6 felony for leaving an unsecured gun around children under 18.
The new law was one of seven gun control measures advocated by Northam that were passed by state legislators and signed into law.
They were part of a package that Northam sought last year after the May 31 shooting in Virginia Beach in which a gunman killed 12 people at a municipal building.
