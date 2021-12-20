Chesterfield man charged with seeking sexually explicit photos, videos from girl, 13, on Snapchat

A Chesterfield County man has been charged with seeking sexually explicit photos and videos from a 13-year-old girl he met on Snapchat and initiating conversations with her about sex.

Joe Kevin Rubio, 23, of the 2400 block of Alfalfa Lane, had contacted the girl, who lives in Chesterfield, over the past several months via the multimedia instant messaging app known as Snapchat, said police spokesman Cpl. Christopher Rizzuti. Snapchat is a popular messaging app that lets users exchange pictures and videos that are meant to disappear after they're viewed.

During those virtual encounters, Rubio allegedly requested sexually explicit and nude photos of the girl, and commenced conversation about sex. The girl did not send him photos or video at any time, Rizzuti said. Rubio continued to engage in the conversations, he said.

The girl eventually reported the conversations to her mother several weeks ago. The mother then notified Chesterfield police of the conversations. Warrants were issued for Rubio following an investigation by the department's special victims unit, Rizzuti said.