Chesterfield man gets 25 years for fatally shooting Richmond man he believed stole his shoes

A Chesterfield County man has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a Richmond man outside a convenience store last year he had accused of stealing his shoes.

Ryan Alexander Edmonds, 30, entered guilty pleas Monday in Richmond Circuit Court to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree, and felony use of a firearm in the September 2021, slaying of Jer'maurri D. Gilliam, 26. Pursuant to a plea agreement in the case, Circuit Judge Richard B. Campbell sentenced Edmonds to 40 years with 18 years suspended on the murder count, plus three years on the gun charge.

The 25-year active term was at the high end of discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which for Edmonds was calculated at a range of 15 years and 3 months at the low end to 25 years and 5 months at the high end.

According to a summary of evidence presented by Richmond prosecutor Joshua Boyles, Gilliam was in the parking lot of Jack Rabbit's convenience store at 3415 Hull Street in the early afternoon of Sept. 19, 2021. Edmonds drove by, parked his car and then approached Gilliam, accusing him of stealing his shoes sometime earlier.

Edmonds pulled Gilliam's backpack off, produced a gun and pointed it had Gilliam, threatening him. At that point Gilliam backed away from Edmonds and tried getting away from him, the prosecutor said.

When Gilliam turned, Edmonds shot him. Gilliam died in the parking lot of a gunshot wound to the back of his neck.

Immediately after the shooting, Edmonds got into his car and drove away. Two witnesses were able to provide partial license plate numbers that, when combined, helped police establish that the vehicle was registered to Edmonds' mother.

"While there was no video of the shooting or physical evidence linking the defendant to the scene, two eye-witnesses identified him in double-blind lineups as the shooter," Boyles said.

Edmonds has two prior convictions involving firearms.

In May 2021, Edmonds pleaded no contest to brandishing a firearm in a Sept. 23, 2020, incident in the city. He received a 12-month suspended jail term, according to court records.

Four years earlier, in February 2017, he pleaded guilty in Richmond to shooting at an occupied vehicle, reduced from attempted murder in the first-degree, for an offense that occurred in September 2016. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 9 years and 10 months suspended.

Also in 2017, Edmonds pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and received a 12-month suspended jail term, court records show.