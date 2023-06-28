Chesterfield Police have identified the man who drowned at the Swift Creek Reservoir Sunday.

McDaniel Rucker IV, 71, of Midlothian, was recovered from the water Tuesday around 8 p.m. by Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel after a boater spotted him.

On Sunday at 6:07 p.m., officers responded to a call to help rescue personnel at the 5700 block of Promontory Pointe Road near the reservoir. According to police, an adult male, later identified as Rucker, went under water and did not resurface.

Recovery crews searched the reservoir beginning Sunday until Rucker was located.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

From the Archives: Richmond buildings that are no longer around