Chesterfield man whose body was found near brush fire died of thermal injuries

A 77-year-old Chesterfield County man has been identified as the person firefighters found dead near a brush fire Monday in the 1300 block of Happy Hill Road.

The victim, Jesse Dean Garman, died of thermal injuries, officials said.

The brush fire that firefighters responded to Monday afternoon was near where Garman lived.

"That was his yard and his house," said Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesman Lt. Kenneth Mitchell.

Fire officials determined the fire to be accidental but they have not released how they believe Garman became involved in the fire — such as being overcome while walking in his yard.

Fire crews arrived to find a brush fire that extended to a vehicle. While extinguishing the blaze, firefighters located a dead man — later determined to be Garman — near the fire.