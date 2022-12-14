Chesterfield mom gets 15 years for accidentally killing toddler son by giving him methadone to sleep

A Chesterfield County mother recovering from opioid addiction was sentenced Tuesday to serve 15 years in prison for killing her toddler son by putting some of her prescription methadone in his sippy cup to make him sleep. He died of an unintentional overdose.

In crafting a punishment that underscored his concerns with the case, Chesterfield Circuit Judge David E. Johnson nearly doubled the discretionary state sentencing guidelines recommended for Sherrell M. Rivera, 33. He imposed a prison term of 20 years with 5 suspended on her convictions of voluntary manslaughter and felony child neglect.

When Rivera pleaded guilty in July to the manslaughter count — reduced from felony murder — Johnson expressed reservations about accepting the plea agreement. "A 2-year-old was already born an addict, spent two years of his life continually exposed to this vile conduct by the mother and he is ultimately killed by that," Johnson said then in comments from the bench.

The judge added that Rivera's "willful ignorance and selfishness" was so reckless that it amounted to "proper criminal intent."

The guidelines calculated for Rivera called for an active prison term of 3 years and 4 months at the low end, to 8 years at the high end. Virginia judges are not bound by the guidelines, but when they depart upwards they must state in writing their reasons.

Johnson wrote: "Her child is dead at her hands. Yet she is chillingly diffident in speaking to the court. No sign of remorse, maintains no intentional acts on her part."

Prosecutors Rhanelle Collins-Meredith and Mary-Kate Collins argued for a punishment above the guidelines.

According to evidence, prior to giving her son some methadone, Rivera conducted multiple Google searches on her cellphone about the liquid uses of the drug and its side effects, including a search of whether the addictive substance would "slow breathing."

Rivera had a prescription for methadone to treat an opioid addiction, and the evidence indicated that Rivera mixed an undetermined amount of the drug into Kruz Dominic Rivera's sippy cup that contained baby formula and chocolate syrup. The boy, who was addicted from birth from his mother's drug dependency, died Nov. 14, 2020, of methadone toxicity.

When the boy died, both Rivera and her husband were staying at the Martha Kay Motel in the 8800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Defense attorney Greg Sheldon noted in July that both parents had prescriptions for methadone, both had access to the cellphone used for the Google searches and neither made any admissions of wrongdoing to detectives. The boy's father was not charged in the case.

When Chesterfield officers responded to the motel about 8:30 a.m., they found the 2-year-old boy on the floor, with Rivera standing over him while talking on the phone with emergency communications. She told officers that she found her son unresponsive in his Pack 'n Play.

Rivera told police she had given her son a sippy cup filled with powdered milk and chocolate syrup before placing him in the Pack 'n Play at 3:35 a.m.

The toddler was taken to VCU Medical Center by ambulance, but he never responded to medical treatment and was pronounced dead at 9:13 a.m.

Rivera and her husband gave police consent to search the motel room. The room was dark but not in disarray, and detectives found brown stains on a blanket, bedspread and pillow in the Pack 'n Play that were not consistent with dried blood or spilled chocolate milk.

Near a second bed where Rivera had slept with her other child, who at the time was 4, detectives observed a box containing various bottles of methadone prescribed to Rivera. They all contained child-tampering tops. Some bottles were empty due to them being daily doses. Detectives collected and photographed one of the empty bottles.

The medical examiner's preliminary autopsy report did not yield any results that could have caused the child's death. The examiner then ordered a toxicology screening, which revealed that Kruz died of a lethal dose of methadone. The boy also had Benadryl in his system.

The boy's sippy cup, which still contained a substance three-quarters full, was sent to a separate lab to be tested. The results showed a mixture of methadone and Benadryl, which led the medical examiner to rule the boy's manner of death as a homicide.

On June 2, 2021, Rivera and her husband voluntarily responded to police headquarters to be given the results of their son's autopsy. They were interviewed a second time, and Rivera reaffirmed her previous statement that her husband was asleep when she prepared her son's sippy cup before he died.

Upon being informed of the results, Rivera became uncooperative and refused to provide an explanation how the methadone ended up in her child's sippy cup and body.

Police executed a search warrant on the cellphone belonging to Rivera at the time of the incident. Detectives discovered that around 1:40 a.m. — before Rivera said she put her boy to sleep — the device had multiple Google searches about methadone uses and side effects. The Google account was identified as belonging to "Relle Rivera" and had a provided date of birth consistent with Rivera's.

Before she was sentenced Tuesday, Rivera expressed remorse for her child's death and said she would do anything to change what happened. She told the judge she has another child who needs her.

Sheldon said Rivera has cried "each and every time" they met to discuss her case.

"She did not intend to kill her child," the attorney said. "She has long struggled with substance abuse, which is borne out by her record. This was a tragedy."

Remains removed from A.P. Hill monument site