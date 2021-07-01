Chesterfield mother charged with murder after autopsy reveals methadone killed her two-year-old son

A Chesterfield County mother has been charged with felony murder in the death of her 2-year-old son, who died of a methadone overdose, police said Thursday.

Sherrell M. Rivera, 31, originally was arrested June 2 on charges of felony abuse and neglect of a child in the November death of her son, identified as Kruz Rivera.

After further investigation, detectives obtained a warrant Wednesday charging Rivera with felony murder. She was served with the warrant Thursday at Riverside Regional Jail, where she was being held after her June arrest.

Felony murder is killing someone accidentally in the commission of another felony crime.

On Nov. 14, police and rescue personnel responded to a motel room in the 8800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway - where Sherrell Rivera was living - for a report that a 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive. The child - later identify as Kruz Rivera - was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and toxicology analysis of Kruz's remains. The results revealed that Kruz died as a result of methadone toxicity, police said.

Police said they are continuing to investigation the matter and asked anyone with information to contact them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.