Fawn Hughes, a nurse from Chesterfield, purchased a lottery ticket when she was grocery shopping at a local Food Lion.

That ticket ended up winning $148,560.

“I was in shock!” she told Lottery officials. “I’d never won anything that big before!”

She purchased her ticket at the Food Lion at 3089 Mechanicsville Turnpike for the Jan. 15 drawing. She bought the ticket from Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.