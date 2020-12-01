Chesterfield nursing home sees more than 100 COVID cases in November as long term care facilities nationwide see spikes

The Laurels of Bon Air, a Chesterfield County nursing and rehabilitation center, reported more than 100 COVID-positive cases in November as the Richmond area braces for an anticipated surge that could strain testing capacity and hospital systems post-Thanksgiving.

On Monday, the facility's dashboard reported 79 current confirmed COVID infections among staff and residents, with five infections occurring Monday and three reports of symptoms. Total cases among staff and residents since May 1 is 134 - 98 among residents, 36 staff.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the facility has 124 certified beds.

While no residents are marked as "recovered from infection of COVID-19," 16 staff members have.

"The safety and well-being of our residents, employees, visitors and surrounding community has been, and continues to be, our top priority," said Scott Williamson, regional director of operations for Laurel Health Care Company, in a Monday press release. "We have continually monitored residents and screened staff members and essential external personnel for symptoms daily, while also providing federally- and state-approved PPE and supplies to our facility staff."