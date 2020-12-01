Chesterfield nursing home sees more than 100 COVID cases in November as long term care facilities nationwide see spikes

The Laurels of Bon Air, a Chesterfield County nursing and rehabilitation center, reported more than 100 COVID-positive cases in November as the Richmond area braces for an anticipated surge that could strain testing capacity and hospital systems post-Thanksgiving.
On Monday, the facility's dashboard reported 79 current confirmed COVID infections among staff and residents, with five infections occurring Monday and three reports of symptoms. Total cases among staff and residents since May 1 is 134 - 98 among residents, 36 staff.
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the facility has 124 certified beds.
While no residents are marked as "recovered from infection of COVID-19," 16 staff members have.
"The safety and well-being of our residents, employees, visitors and surrounding community has been, and continues to be, our top priority," said Scott Williamson, regional director of operations for Laurel Health Care Company, in a Monday press release. "We have continually monitored residents and screened staff members and essential external personnel for symptoms daily, while also providing federally- and state-approved PPE and supplies to our facility staff."
Currently, the Laurels of Bon Air is not allowing in any visitors - opting for virtual gatherings, videos and photos sent by families - and since mid-March, has halted any group activities within the building.
Residents who test positive are placed in designated COVID-units or transported to local hospitals for additional treatment.
The facility did not return requests for comment on when it first started seeing a surge, whether new cases have been reported Tuesday or if staff gets regularly tested by publication time.
But the 7-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Chesterfield - or percentage of tests that come back positive - is 8.6%, surpassing the federal threshold that requires once-a-week testing for employees at long-term care facilities.
In statements to local news channels, the Virginia Department of Health said it made aware of an increase on Nov. 5 and that the majority of cases came in the following two weeks.
Nationwide, new COVID cases among nursing homes increased by more than 177% in the past two months - the worst spike these facilities have seen since last spring according to a report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, which represent more than 14,000 nursing homes.
In a release Tuesday, the AHCA called for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prioritize long term care residents and staff in vaccine distribution, adding that as COVID runs rampant, "long term care facilities are powerless to fully prevent it from entering."
And with an increase in cases comes a shortage of supplies, testing capacity and risk to the workforce, said AHCA president Mark Parkinson.
In Virginia, nearly half of the state's deaths and 15,428 cases - or 45% of all cases associated with outbreaks - are from long term care facilities. That's almost twice the case count of any other outbreak setting.
Henrico County has the largest number of outbreaks in the Richmond area at 81 and is the second highest in the state, followed by Richmond and then Chesterfield. The first is Fairfax at 198.
