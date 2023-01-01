Chesterfield officer involved in New Year's Day collision

The vehicle of a Chesterfield County police officer was reportedly struck by an impaired driver while the officer was on duty early Sunday.

The collision took place just before 1 a.m. on Iron Bridge Road, according to the Chesterfield Police Department.

In a Facebook post, Chief Jeffrey S. Katz said the driver received medical aid after the crash before being arrested and taken to the county jail.

Katz also said in the post that Chesterfield police arrested more than 1,100 impaired drivers in 2022.