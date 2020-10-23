Chesterfield police arrest 2 additional suspects in 2019 Valentine's Day slaying

Investigators have arrested two additional suspects in the 2019 Valentine's Day robbery and slaying of a Chesterfield County man at his home.
Four people now have been charged in the case.
On Thursday, police arrested Tramelle L. Jones, 39, of the 400 block of Pulaski Drive in Henrico County, serving him with indictments that charge him with murder, robbery, felonious use of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a felony in the robbery and slaying of Dwayne U. Swann on Feb. 14, 2019. Swann was found dead of a gunshot wound outside his home in the 7600 block of Drexelbrook Road.
Then on Friday, police arrested William A. Green, 38, of the 5700 block of Pony Farm Drive in Henrico, on identical charges.
Investigators previously arrested and charged Keith M. Bailey, 33, of the 1000 block of Kingsway Road in Richmond, and Erika M. McNeil, 32, of the 13500 block of Thornsett Lane in Chesterfield, on similar charges.
Police said Swann was at his residence, along with several witnesses, when the witnesses heard an argument between Swann and several other people that was followed by the sound of gunshots.
"We believe that, based on the investigation at this point, that it was robbery that went south," said Chesterfield police Sgt. Rod Brown.
Brown said some items were taken from the victim but he declined to elaborate.
Bailey and McNeil are being held at Riverside Regional Jail and are scheduled to appear Dec. 18 for a status hearing in Chesterfield Circuit Court. Jones is being held at the Chesterfield Jail pending his initial court appearance on Monday. And Green is being held at the Henrico Jail. A court date has not yet been set for him.
