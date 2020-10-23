Chesterfield police arrest 2 additional suspects in 2019 Valentine's Day slaying

Investigators have arrested two additional suspects in the 2019 Valentine's Day robbery and slaying of a Chesterfield County man at his home.

Four people now have been charged in the case.

On Thursday, police arrested Tramelle L. Jones, 39, of the 400 block of Pulaski Drive in Henrico County, serving him with indictments that charge him with murder, robbery, felonious use of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a felony in the robbery and slaying of Dwayne U. Swann on Feb. 14, 2019. Swann was found dead of a gunshot wound outside his home in the 7600 block of Drexelbrook Road.

Then on Friday, police arrested William A. Green, 38, of the 5700 block of Pony Farm Drive in Henrico, on identical charges.

Investigators previously arrested and charged Keith M. Bailey, 33, of the 1000 block of Kingsway Road in Richmond, and Erika M. McNeil, 32, of the 13500 block of Thornsett Lane in Chesterfield, on similar charges.

Police said Swann was at his residence, along with several witnesses, when the witnesses heard an argument between Swann and several other people that was followed by the sound of gunshots.