Chesterfield police arrest one suspect, seeking 2nd in Sunday fatal shooting at Pilot Travel Center

Surveillance photo of shooting suspect

Police are seeking this man in red shorts in Sunday’s fatal shooting.

 Chesterfield police department

Detectives have arrested one man and are seeking a second in Sunday’s fatal shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in Chesterfield County that killed a Dinwiddie County man.

Chesterfield police on Monday identified the victim as Keon A. Clanton, 35, of the 17300 block of Old Stage Road in Dinwiddie.

Police responded about 6:05 p.m. Sunday to multiple calls of a shooting at the travel center at 2126 Ruffin Mill Road. Upon arrival, officers located Clanton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and learned that a suspect vehicle had fled the area. Clanton died after being taken to a hospital.

A short time later, police responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of West Hundred Road and U.S. 1 involving the suspect vehicle. Darnell S. White, 32, was taken into custody at this scene, police said.

A second man fled the crash scene. He was described as about 6 feet 3 inches tall and wearing a white T-shirt and red gym shorts. Police said he was spotted on surveillance cameras in a mobile home community near the crash scene.

White, of the 6200 block of Verdict Court, was charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond at the Chesterfield Jail.

Darnell Sinclair White

White

 Chesterfield police

