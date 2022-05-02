Chesterfield police arrest one suspect, seeking 2nd in Sunday fatal shooting at Pilot Travel Center

Detectives have arrested one man and are seeking a second in Sunday’s fatal shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in Chesterfield County that killed a Dinwiddie County man.

Chesterfield police on Monday identified the victim as Keon A. Clanton, 35, of the 17300 block of Old Stage Road in Dinwiddie.

Police responded about 6:05 p.m. Sunday to multiple calls of a shooting at the travel center at 2126 Ruffin Mill Road. Upon arrival, officers located Clanton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and learned that a suspect vehicle had fled the area. Clanton died after being taken to a hospital.

A short time later, police responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of West Hundred Road and U.S. 1 involving the suspect vehicle. Darnell S. White, 32, was taken into custody at this scene, police said.

A second man fled the crash scene. He was described as about 6 feet 3 inches tall and wearing a white T-shirt and red gym shorts. Police said he was spotted on surveillance cameras in a mobile home community near the crash scene.

White, of the 6200 block of Verdict Court, was charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond at the Chesterfield Jail.