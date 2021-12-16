Chesterfield police captain 'on loan' to lead Hopewell police on interim basis; outgoing chief going to Dayton

A veteran Chesterfield County police captain is “on loan” to lead the Hopewell Police Department for the next 60 to 90 days, as the city conducts a search for a new police chief. Outgoing Hopewell Police Chief Kamran Afzal begins work Monday as the chief law enforcement officer in Dayton, Ohio.
Chesterfield police Capt. Antonio “A.J.” Starke, 53, who has been employed with Chesterfield police for 30 years, was sworn in as Hopewell’s interim chief on Thursday.
“I’m extremely excited to be part of the team,” Starke said. “I’ve had a chance to work with Chief Afzal this week for the transitional period, and so I’ve had a chance to meet the men and women of the Hopewell Police Department and I’ve been very impressed really with their devotion to the community.”
“Chief Afzal has set the pace with community engagement,” he added. “And I’ve had an opportunity to get out in the community this week and interact with some of the citizens of Hopewell, and just seeing some of the support that the citizens are giving the Hopewell Police Department.”
In a contractual agreement between Chesterfield and Hopewell, Starke will remain employed with Chesterfield police and continue receiving a salary from the county while he leads Hopewell’s department. Hopewell, in turn, will pay Chesterfield a stipulated amount as reimbursement for Starke’s services, Afzal said.
“He is being loaned to us for about 60 to 90 days until the city finds” a new chief, Afzal said. “He’s been shadowing me for a week so he can understand the department a little bit better.”
Starke said he hasn’t ruled out seeking the job permanently. “The short time that I’ve been here in Hopewell has been eye-opening. Community is very important to the police department. And seeing what Hopewell already has in place, I just would love the opportunity to build on those relationships.”
Afzal, who began serving as Hopewell’s chief on Jan. 1, 2019, was selected in October to lead the Dayton Police Department, which has 368 sworn officers, 39 civilian employees and an annual budget of $57 million in a city of 137,600 residents. By comparison, Hopewell has a sworn force of 68 officers serving a city of 23,000 residents.
Afzal, a Pakistan native who immigrated to the U.S. in the 1980s as a teen, noted that Dayton’s police force is similar in size to Arlington County police, where he served for 24 years. When he was hired by Hopewell, he was serving as police chief in Durango, Colo., a community of about 18,500.
After serving nearly three years in Hopewell, Afzal said he wanted a new challenge and notified Hopewell City Manager John Altman Jr. in August of his desire to serve elsewhere. Afzal said Altman gave his blessing for him to begin submitting applications.
Afzal’s last day in Hopewell is Friday. He said he will report to Dayton on Monday.
Afzal was selected as Dayton’s chief from a field of four finalists, which included Dayton interim Police Chief Matt Carper, according to the Dayton Daily News.
Starke, Hopewell’s new interim chief, started his policing career in 1991 with Chesterfield. He has served the past nine years as a member of the department’s command staff at the rank of captain.
Starke has held several command positions within the department that include stints with the Office of Professional Standards, Personnel and Training, Special Operations and the Information Services Division.
Starke served four years in the U.S. Army after graduating from Matoaca High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Virginia State University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Liberty University.
Starke is a graduate of the 34th session of the Police Executive Leadership School and a graduate of the National Criminal Justice Command College. He is consistently featured as a guest lecturer at the Police Executive Leadership School, and regularly facilitates learning sessions on behalf of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.
(804) 649-6450