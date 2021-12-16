Chesterfield police captain 'on loan' to lead Hopewell police on interim basis

"He is being loaned to us for about 60 to 90 days until the city finds” a new chief, Afzal said. "He’s been shadowing me for a week so he can understand the department a little bit better."

Starke said he hasn't ruled out seeking the job permanently. "The short time that I've been here in Hopewell has been eye opening. Community is very important to the police department. And seeing what Hopewell already has in place, I just would love the opportunity to build on those relationships."

Afzal, who began serving as Hopewell's chief on Jan. 1, 2019, was selected in October to lead the Dayton Police Department, which has 368 sworn officers, 39 civilian employees and an annual budget of $57 million in a city of 137,600 residents. By comparison, Hopewell has a sworn force of 68 officers serving a city of 23,000 residents.

Afzal, a Pakistan native who immigrated to the U.S. in the 1980s as a teen, noted that Dayton's police force is similar in size to Arlington County Police, where he served for 24 years. When he was hired by Hopewell, he was serving as police chief in Durango, Colo., a community of about 18,500 residents.