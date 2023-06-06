Chesterfield County police have identified the infant victim of a fatal crash in Moseley Monday afternoon.

According to police, a 1999 Toyota sedan was traveling east in the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at around 2:20 p.m. Monday when it hit a pickup truck and camper that had pulled off of the road onto the right shoulder.

An infant passenger in the Toyota, now identified as JY'Aire A. Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the adult driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not indicated whether anyone in the truck or camper was injured.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 748-0660.

