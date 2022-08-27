Chesterfield police investigate shots fired at church; no injuries

Chesterfield County Police are investigating the firing of gunshots Saturday afternoon at the New Life Outreach International Church.

There were no reports of injuries.

At about 12:21 p.m. off-duty officers were in the parking lot of the church at 1005 Turner Road, waiting to conduct a funeral escort, when they overheard several gunshots from within the building. They then investigated the scene and cleared the building.

A release from the department stated that “this appears to be an isolated incident and there are no known injuries to anyone attending the funeral service that police are currently aware of.”

The department will continue to investigate the incident and encouraged anyone with information to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.