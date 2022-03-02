Chesterfield police investigating death of man whose body was discovered in Swift Creek Reservoir

Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of man whose body was discovered Wednesday in the Swift Creek Reservoir.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police said they were called about 2 p.m. to the 14700 block of Village Square Place after the body was discovered in the reservoir. The body was recovered with the assistance of Chesterfield County Fire & EMS.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and determination of cause of death.