Chesterfield police investigating early morning fatal shooting in Midlothian

Chesterfield police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who was found mortally wounded early Monday in a Midlothian neighborhood.

Police said responded about 3:30 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane, which is off Coalfield Road and southwest of Midlothian Middle School. Arriving officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to administer life-saving measures but the man died at the scene. The victim's name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

Police said at this point, their investigation indicates an unknown suspect fled the area on foot after the shooting.