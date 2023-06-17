Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chesterfield County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Hull Street Road at the intersection of Bayside Lane at about 2:23 p.m., when a 2005 Suzuki Boulevard C90 motorcycle struck a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

The motorcycle driver was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. Identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

