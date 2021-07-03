Chesterfield police investigating fatal shooting early Saturday

 Skip to main content
Chesterfield police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning on Lancers Boulevard, according to authorities.

Police were called for a report of a shooting at around 4 a.m. Saturday to the 3000 block of Lancers Boulevard. Police found an adult man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are withholding the victim's identity.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the matter and asked anyone with information to contact them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

