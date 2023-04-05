Police in Chesterfield County are asking for help finding a teenager that has been missing since last Thursday.
Fredy Xol Chocooj, 15, was last seen shortly before 2:30 p.m. March 30, at his residence in the 7500 block of Hilmar Drive, according to a statement from police.
Xol is about 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray long-sleeve shirt.
Police say that Xol moved to Chesterfield about a week ago and is not familiar with the area. He does not have extended family or friends nearby, but had been in contact with relatives in Guatemala shortly before leaving and expressed a desire to return to the country.
Anyone with information about Fredy Xol’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
