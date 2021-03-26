Chesterfield public school students don't have school email access, an unfunded budget item would provide it

Smith said students are able to communicate with their teachers through Canvas.

However, on Canvas, Ruzicka is unable to retrieve messages from any student or teacher from outside of her designated classes, making it difficult to connect with organizations and clubs.

“Not having a student email address requires me to give my personal email address to my teachers if I would want to communicate. … It’s an invasion of privacy,” Ruzicka said.

Ruzicka is also unable to create Google Meet video sessions without a teacher present on the call, meaning for group projects she and her peers resort to using their personal devices and FaceTime.

Her mother, Annette Ruzicka, has advocated for Chesterfield students to receive email accounts since 2017.

“I was disappointed that the initiative didn’t make the cut but I was hopeful that this means there’s finally an understanding in the district of how important this is and how much this will assist our students and our teachers in being able to communicate effectively,” Annette Ruzicka said.