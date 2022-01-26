Chesterfield receives additional $3.8 million for rent relief; 3,900 applications still pending

As it became clear the program was running low on money late last year, the county requested an additional $10 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury to keep it running, Cohen said. It received about $738,000, which the county’s Board of Supervisors voted to accept at its meeting Wednesday. The board also approved an additional $3.1 million from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund for the rent relief program.

The money will supplement the roughly $18.8 million the county received through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program for tenants who fell behind on rent or utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, Chesterfield shifted its criteria to prioritize households with children and seniors. It also stopped processing applications for utility relief in an attempt to prevent as many evictions as possible, Cohen said.

Data on the number of eviction cases filed in Chesterfield General District Court in January was not immediately available. However, the county has registered an uptick in executed evictions this month, according to figures provided by Sheriff Karl Leonard. In December, the sheriff’s department conducted 30 evictions. So far in January, they’ve executed 36. Another 15 were canceled at the landlord’s request.