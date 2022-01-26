Chesterfield receives additional $3.8 million for rent relief; 3,900 applications still pending

Chesterfield County’s rent relief program got a $3.8 million infusion Wednesday.
But county residents facing eviction cannot submit new applications seeking aid if they hadn’t done so by a mid-December cutoff, officials said, and there’s no guarantee the additional money will cover applications for renters who have already applied.
The nonprofit administering the county’s program, Area Congregations Together in Service , stopped accepting applications last month because demand had outpaced available funding. At the time, the county said in a statement it hoped to resume accepting new applications in February. Now, officials say the money will go toward clearing a roughly 3,900-household backlog dating to last fall.
“Depending on what the requests are, we might be able to get through the waiting list,” said Dan Cohen, the county’s director of community enhancement. “I don’t think we’ll be able to open it up again.”
Over the last year, the county program has paid out more than $17 million in rent relief to keep about 3,000 households, comprising more than 6,200 people, in their homes. A majority of those households had school-aged children living in them. About $13 million of the aid went to landlords with county mailing addresses, Cohen said.
As it became clear the program was running low on money late last year, the county requested an additional $10 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury to keep it running, Cohen said. It received about $738,000, which the county’s Board of Supervisors voted to accept at its meeting Wednesday. The board also approved an additional $3.1 million from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund for the rent relief program.
The money will supplement the roughly $18.8 million the county received through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program for tenants who fell behind on rent or utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In December, Chesterfield shifted its criteria to prioritize households with children and seniors. It also stopped processing applications for utility relief in an attempt to prevent as many evictions as possible, Cohen said.
Data on the number of eviction cases filed in Chesterfield General District Court in January was not immediately available. However, the county has registered an uptick in executed evictions this month, according to figures provided by Sheriff Karl Leonard. In December, the sheriff’s department conducted 30 evictions. So far in January, they’ve executed 36. Another 15 were canceled at the landlord’s request.
This month, the most frequent request from Chesterfield callers to the region’s Housing Resource Line shifted from rental housing options to financial assistance, according to data provided by the Partnership for Housing Affordability. In a typical month, between 10% and 20% of callers from the county would seek financial assistance. This month, a quarter of Chesterfield callers have asked for help finding rental assistance.
Along with Fairfax, Chesterfield was one of two localities in the state to apply for federal dollars for its own rent relief program. Because the county received its own funding, Chesterfield residents cannot apply for rent relief through a statewide program that tenants in Richmond, Henrico County and elsewhere have been able to use. The state’s program, overseen by the Department of Housing and Community Development, is still flush with money.
Marty Wegbreit, director of litigation for Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, said Chesterfield officials made a “major miscalculation” by opting out of the statewide program. Tenants in the county now face a greater risk of eviction as a result, he said. While state law requires landlords to wait 45 days for a pending relief application to be processed before proceeding with an eviction, that protection is moot if no relief is available, he said.
Although the additional funding would help some families keep their housing, Wegbreit estimated it wouldn’t cover everyone in the backlog.
“It’s very heartbreaking,” Wegbreit said.
