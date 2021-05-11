Chesterfield School Board approves Juneteenth observation, operating and capital budgets

“Juneteenth is a day that marked a turning point in the nation's moral compass, but it's also a reminder of America's worst sin. I hope students and others will use a calendar day to advance their knowledge of Civil War history, and African American history,” said Jason Melendez, a junior at James River High, during public comment.

Sonia Smith, president of the Chesterfield Education Association, thanked the school board ahead of the vote for “being forward thinking.”

“It is my hope that CCPS employees as well as citizens of this county, take the time to look up the history of Juneteenth and why it is indeed significant for all Americans to celebrate not just for people who look like me,” Smith said.

As of Tuesday night, both Richmond and Henrico County public schools have June 18 marked as the last day of school. Hanover County Public Schools last day for students is June 17 and June 18 is a faculty workday.

The $761.3 million budget includes addressing the long-standing issue of school employee salary compression — to revert years of underpaying veteran employees, with only a slight pay difference between longtime employees and new hires.