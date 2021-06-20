Chesterfield School Board joins growing backlash to Critical Race Theory, denounces framework a year after condemning racism

In the classroom, while it's never said "OK, class today we are going to learn about critical race theory," the conversations come up organically, said Smith, whose lessons ranged from oral traditions to the Harlem Renaissance, spoken-word poetry and hip-hop.

Smith said she does not stray away when her students ask questions or discuss the police murders of Black and brown people. She lets her students see the human side of her, for she's a teacher, a mother of two children and a wife.

These discussions on race ultimately are "unifying, not divisive," she said.

Petin said that when critics say they don’t want critical race theory to be taught in schools, he believes what they're really saying is that makes them uncomfortable, their children uncomfortable or students uncomfortable because the framework discusses the history of white supremacy in the United States.

"To suggest that somebody is racist, that they are born implicitly biased, like Robin DiAngelo [the author of White Fragility] suggests, or says in her book is the dumbest thing I've ever heard," Mineo replied.