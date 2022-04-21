Chesterfield school board member Ryan Harter announces run for House seat

Chesterfield County school board member Ryan Harter is running for the open and redistricted 73rd district seat in Virginia's House of Delegates, whose stronghold Republicans regained in November's elections.

In a Thursday morning press release announcing his candidacy, the former public school teacher and Air Force veteran casted himself as a fighter against "the radical policies of far left Democrats in the House" and a champion for "parental rights."

His platform is likely to be popular in a newly formed district that, per the Virginia Public Access Project, is almost 77% white and has heavily voted Republican for every election since former president Donald Trump in 2016.

"For too long we have let radical left wing policies tear down our schools, our economy, and our Commonwealth as a whole," said Harter, who fought as chairman to return students to in-person learning. "As your Delegate, I will focus on getting our schools back to fundamentals, working to make our communities safe again, and fixing the current economic mess that's hurting families all across the Commonwealth."

Harter didn't specify which policies he was referring to, but a 2021 WalletHub study ranked Virginia as the fourth-best public school system in the country. Chesterfield's crime rate has largely declined in the past decade, per Virginia State Police reports, and the state's Department of Planning and Budget forecasted that Virginia's economy is "expected to outperform the nation" this fiscal year.

Conservatives including Gov. Glenn Youngkin have used the rights of parents as an umbrella for denouncing mask and vaccine mandates in schools and the teaching of systemic racism in K-12 education. More recently, the term has grown to include advocating the removal of books largely centering race and LGBTQ people from public school libraries.

As chairman of Chesterfield's all-white, mostly Republican school board — which presides over a mostly non-white school system — Harter previously condemned critical race theory, a graduate-level concept asserting that legal systems have upheld racial inequalities in the U.S.

Harter repeatedly declined to define critical race theory to a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter last year. But in 2020, Harter signed a school board resolution condemning racism and promising to "actively acknowledge, address and prevent racial bias that occurs as a result of division policies, practices and actions."

According to VPAP, the only person running against him for now is Mark Earley Jr., a Republican who lost to Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, in 2021.