Chesterfield school bus driver charged with DUI after hit-and-run crash in Richmond, brief pursuit

A Chesterfield County school bus driver was charged with driving under the influence Friday after police said the driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash and tried eluding police.

Officers were notified at 3:24 p.m. that the Chesterfield school bus had been involved in a hit-and-run incident in Richmond, said Chesterfield police Lt. F. Kevin Lee. Witnesses also were calling authorities to report that the bus was driving recklessly, he said.

Officers located the bus and initiated a traffic stop, but the bus driver didn't pull over and a brief pursuit ensued, Lee said. The driver soon stopped and was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, Lee said.

The female driver, whose name was not immediately released, was charged with DUI.

Earlier, the bus had dropped off two children at a location in Richmond. Officers responded to identify and locate those children. One of them was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, Lee said.