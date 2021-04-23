Chesterfield Schools anticipating challenges for next year, including restoring relationships among students and staff

Two virtual options are available for the fall. Students in grades K-8 who opt to attend a virtual academy will be taught by an assigned virtual teacher and be in a virtual classroom with students in the same grade from across the county, not their respective school’s classmates. For high schoolers, students may enroll in CCPSOnline, an existing online course program. While CCPSOnline offers Advanced Placement and honors courses, it does not offer specialty center classes.

Kate Flinn, a Chesterfield parent whose child attends a specialty center, has kept her son at home the entire school year. Whether or not he will go back to school in the fall is weighing heavy on Flinn, who said the decision not to offer virtual specialty center classes is puzzling.

While still deciding about the fall, Flinn said the school system needs to prioritize the mental health of both students and staff and go further than the “iceberg terms” of depression and anxiety.

“There needs to be enough professionals in place who can recognize the symptoms of anxiety and depression immediately and can help support students in a variety of ways,” Flinn said.