Chesterfield schools to begin vaccinating more staff Thursday after delayed rollout

After delaying a rollout of coronavirus vaccines for Chesterfield County Public Schools teachers last week due to limited doses, the school system will begin vaccinating elementary and career and technical teachers Thursday.
The school system received 1,290 doses this week and expects to receive 1,230 next week, schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty told staff in an email Wednesday afternoon.
All elementary schools and the career and technical centers are reopening five days a week beginning Monday. The school board voted 4-1 earlier this month to reopen buildings.
Not all Chesterfield teachers returning to face-to-face learning with students on Monday will receive the first dose ahead of time.
“We, unfortunately, did not receive enough vaccines,” Daugherty wrote in his email. “Therefore, the newest distribution schedule was built based on the schools with the largest number of students returning to in-person instruction, meaning staff members at these schools could face an increased risk of exposure by the virtue of coming into contact with more students.
“We remain hopeful that in the coming weeks we will receive enough doses of the vaccine to have all school-based staff completely vaccinated by the beginning of spring break,” Daugherty added.
On Thursday, staff at the following elementary schools who indicated in a previous survey they were interested in receiving a shot will be vaccinated: Winterpock, Grange Hall, Elizabeth Scott, Old Hundred, Watkins, Woolridge, Falling Creek, Bettie Weaver, Spring Run, Evergreen, Enon, Alberta Smith, Beulah, Hening, Robious, Chalkley, Clover Hill and Gordon. Staff who teach at the two career centers will also receive the first dose Thursday.
On Feb.4, four days into the return of elementary school students, staff at the following elementary schools who indicated interest will receive a shot: Greenfield, Crenshaw, Bensley, Curtis, Ecoff, Jacobs Road, Bon Air, Providence, A.M. Davis, Marguerite Christian, Gates, Matoaca, Salem Church, Swift Creek, Reams, Wells, Hopkins, Bellwood, Harrowgate, Crestwood and Ettrick.
Daugherty told staff last week the district had only received 750 doses of an estimated 4,000 vaccines, causing a delay in the rollout.
Last week’s 750 doses were prioritized for school-based special education staff — teachers, aides, coordinators—special education bus drivers and Juvenile Detention Center staff.
Over 80% of school system employees are still without a first dose as the district works to provide shots to middle and high school staff next, Daugherty said. In the meantime, Chesterfield schools requested assistance from local elected officials in the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Education to lobby for more vaccines.