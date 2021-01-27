Chesterfield schools to begin vaccinating more staff Thursday after delayed rollout

After delaying a rollout of coronavirus vaccines for Chesterfield County Public Schools teachers last week due to limited doses, the school system will begin vaccinating elementary and career and technical teachers Thursday.

The school system received 1,290 doses this week and expects to receive 1,230 next week, schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty told staff in an email Wednesday afternoon.

All elementary schools and the career and technical centers are reopening five days a week beginning Monday. The school board voted 4-1 earlier this month to reopen buildings.

Not all Chesterfield teachers returning to face-to-face learning with students on Monday will receive the first dose ahead of time.

“We, unfortunately, did not receive enough vaccines,” Daugherty wrote in his email. “Therefore, the newest distribution schedule was built based on the schools with the largest number of students returning to in-person instruction, meaning staff members at these schools could face an increased risk of exposure by the virtue of coming into contact with more students.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We remain hopeful that in the coming weeks we will receive enough doses of the vaccine to have all school-based staff completely vaccinated by the beginning of spring break,” Daugherty added.