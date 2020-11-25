Chesterfield schools to reverse course on school reopening plan, sending students home until Jan. 29 because of COVID-19

Chesterfield has had one of the most aggressive return-to-school plans in the region, despite many teachers repeatedly voicing concerns to remain virtual. This week, several teachers sent emails to the School Board asking for an emergency meeting ahead of Thanksgiving break to make the call and not send students back.

Last week, Henrico County Public Schools reversed its course on expanding in-person learning, delaying the Nov. 30 rollout to January. Hanover County brought students back full time Sept. 8, while Richmond Public Schools will remain virtual at least through the beginning of 2021.

Chesterfield schools spokesman Tim Bullis said that no decision has been made about how the change will affect sports but that "training is continuing in small groups." Some winter sports teams can begin practice Dec. 7 and start playing games on Dec. 21 under the Virginia High School League’s revised schedule.

Chesterfield school staff who support students in Cohort 1, select special education students, “will work from their school building,” Bullis wrote in an email to staff that was obtained by The Times-Dispatch.