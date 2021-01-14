Chesterfield Supervisor Leslie Haley announces run for Attorney General

Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors member Leslie Haley announced Thursday she is seeking the GOP nomination to become Virginia’s top lawyer.

“It's time for an attorney general who is guided by the rule of law, and has zero tolerance for public corruption,” Haley said in an announcement video.

Haley, who has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2016, including two years as chair, is a partner at the Park Haley LLP law firm, which focuses on ethics and business law.

“I’ve spent my career working to establish the highest standards of ethics at the Virginia State Bar, and my private practice, and through public service. We see what happens when public officials lack the ethical integrity to serve under the failed liberal leadership of [Gov. Ralph] Northam, [Lt. Justin] Fairfax and [Attorney General Mark] Herring,” Haley said.

Haley has supported law enforcement and said defunding the police would not happen on her watch as attorney general. Over the summer, nationwide protests fueled by the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor amplified calls for police budgets to be slashed.