Chesterfield Supervisor Leslie Haley announces run for Attorney General

Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors member Leslie Haley announced Thursday she is seeking the GOP nomination to become Virginia’s top lawyer.
“It's time for an attorney general who is guided by the rule of law, and has zero tolerance for public corruption,” Haley said in an announcement video.
Haley, who has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2016, including two years as chair, is a partner at the Park Haley LLP law firm, which focuses on ethics and business law.
“I’ve spent my career working to establish the highest standards of ethics at the Virginia State Bar, and my private practice, and through public service. We see what happens when public officials lack the ethical integrity to serve under the failed liberal leadership of [Gov. Ralph] Northam, [Lt. Justin] Fairfax and [Attorney General Mark] Herring,” Haley said.
Haley has supported law enforcement and said defunding the police would not happen on her watch as attorney general. Over the summer, nationwide protests fueled by the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor amplified calls for police budgets to be slashed.
“I'll always protect our constitutional and God-given rights, that includes defending the life of the unborn. And as a gun owner and concealed carry permit holder I'll be a strong defender of the Second Amendment,” Haley said.
Haley looks to hold “opioid dealers” and drug manufacturers accountable for the ongoing opioid pandemic.
She vowed to the strongest advocate for children, more than any other attorney general. Serving as a court-appointed guardian for Virginia’s abused and neglected children for eight years, Haley said she has a passion and unwavering commitment to protecting children without a voice.
Haley is the third Republic to announce a run for attorney general, following Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach and Chuck Smith, a former head of the Virginia Beach GOP, who unsuccessfully ran for the position in 2017. Republicans will choose their statewide nominees in a convention that has no set date at this time.
Incumbent Herring, a Democrat, is seeking a third term, while Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, is also seeking the Democratic nomination.
Haley holds both a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a law degree from West Virginia University. Practicing law in the Richmond area for over 20 years, Haley served as the senior assistant ethics counsel at the Virginia State Bar for 14 years.