Chesterfield Supervisors appoint former county Republican committee chair to Midlothian seat

20220310_MET_CHES_ER_03

Gerard Durkin, director of budget and management for Chesterfield County, speaks about the county's proposed FY23 budget to the Board of Supervisors in the public meeting room at the Chesterfield police station in Chesterfield, Va. on March 9, 2008. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

 Eva Russo

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Tara Carroll to fill the Midlothian seat Wednesday night. Carroll, a longtime Chesterfield resident from a politically active family, was the former chair of the Chesterfield County Republican Committee from 2018 to 2020.

This means Dale District Supervisor Jim Holland remains as the board’s lone Democrat.

Carroll will serve as the district’s interim supervisor until the Nov. 8 special election. The winner will serve the remainder of Leslie Haley’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2023.

After holding the position for almost seven years, Haley announced June 3 a career move to the Virginia attorney general’s office as the deputy AG for government operations and transaction. She previously sought the Republican nomination in the AG race in 2021.

Chris Winslow, Clover Hill District supervisor, said of the eight people who applied, six were qualified, per the eligibility requirements set by the board.

The minimum prerequisites include residing in the Midlothian District; serving on other boards or commissions; identifying potential conflicts of economic interests; and not having a felony conviction.

Wednesday night’s vote was brief and occurred without any discussion on the decision-making process behind the supervisors’ selection. Virginia law allows public bodies to discuss, consider or interview potential candidates for appointments in a closed meeting.

Carroll will be sworn in at 9 a.m. Thursday in the county’s public meeting room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

