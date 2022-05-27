Chesterfield Supervisors approve Upper Magnolia Green rezoning despite climate, cost concerns from residents

In a grueling four-hour public hearing, close to 40 Chesterfield County residents asked their Board of Supervisors to delay a two-part Matoaca rezoning plan they say will financially ruin taxpayers, pollute local watersheds and endanger their children’s health.

The board has been under pressure to scrap or revise the development plan — dubbed Upper Magnolia Green — since the land was retained in December 2020 for $13 million.

County officials have repeatedly hailed Upper Magnolia Green as essential to making headway in a painstaking, decades-long attempt to make Chesterfield a competitive force in business, but naysayers question how county officials can follow through on promises when it’s unclear if the project is economically feasible.

Andy Condlin, which is representing Chesterfield as the applicant to the development, said those assessments can’t be done without passing the rezoning plan because of how the process works.

Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll proposed deferring the vote for 30 days at Thursday night’s meeting and referenced printouts of emails and online comments that he said overwhelmingly asked him to not support the rezoning plan until concerns are adequately addressed.

“I don’t think this case is quite ready,” Carroll said plainly.

His motion, in addition to suggestions that guardrails be added to ensure future boards who inherit the plan are held accountable to its completion, was defeated by a 3-2 vote.

Shortly after, the board approved the Upper Magnolia Green West rezoning project, which aims to rezone more than 1,700 acres and develop a largely industrial site for business purposes that would include plastics and pharmaceutical manufacturing, and butts up against wetlands and the Swift Creek Reservoir.

Only Carroll and Bermuda Supervisor Jim Ingle voted against the plan.

A second vote for the eastern rezoning case, which is designated for public use, with a maximum of 600 single-family housing units and school sites, was unanimously passed close to 11:30 p.m.

The Board of Supervisors also approved an additional $8 million to extend Powhite Parkway by 8 miles from Woolridge Road to Route 360 as a four-lane highway with a median divide. The project’s estimated price tag is roughly $700 million, a steep cost county officials said has thwarted a plan crafted in 1989.

The extension project was deemed as “critical to establishing connectivity through the Upper Magnolia Green site” by Brent Epps, Chesterfield’s director of transportation, and Gerard Durkin, the county’s director of budget and management in a Thursday letter.

“It’s also important to value the real estate, machinery and tools, sales and other taxes that are going to be derived from these facilities, and the halo effect from these facilities,” said Supervisor Chris Winslow. “These monies will help support things like teacher pay, mental health, new schools, new libraries, parks, public safety facilities, and the list goes on.”

In a May traffic report, the Virginia Department of Transportation estimated the completion of Upper Magnolia Green could result in a congestion of 49,194 vehicles driving through daily, posing increased concerns among residents who said the county hasn’t done enough to account for additional traffic.

But the development possibilities stoked optimism on Thursday among roughly five business owners and developers, who called the plan “transformational” and necessary to retain the workforce.

Longtime resident Albert J. Meyer, who said he moved to Chesterfield when there were only 70,000 people, recalled how there were a lot of flowers but not many jobs — an apparent jab at those against the measure due to environmental concerns.

One opponent, Frances Crutchfield, likened the passage of the western rezoning plan to sentencing residents to the fate of Hinkley, Calif. — a town that became known through legal clerk Erin Brockovich, who investigated how cancerous chemicals were contaminating the water and land and making people severely sick. Another resident suggested renaming Upper Magnolia Green to “Upper Magnolia Cancer” because of the contamination risks manufacturing facilities pose.

Condlin and Midlothian Supervisor Leslie Haley noted that the county would be required by law to meet regulatory requirements and that the zoning plans provide protective buffers to separate neighborhoods and schools from the industrial site.

A ProPublica analysis of industrial air pollution nationwide found that the Clean Air Act rarely requires industrial facilities to monitor air toxicity, which can leave nearby residents in the dark about what they’re breathing in.

“The option of standing still is not an option. You’re either moving forward or you’re moving backward,” Haley said. “What’s a little troubling to me, as I’ve sat here and listened to all these comments ... is the lack of clarity on some of these issues or maybe even some misinformation that’s out there ... the part that get troubling is this aspect of really understanding ‘What’s a zoning case?’”

Jim Quist, a Chesterfield resident for 37 years and an industrial engineer for 45, said he’s not scared of smokestacks. The issue is the lack of transparency from the county.

“Until it has well-defined, measurable milestones and with metrics with phasing and clearly defined triggers ... this thing is not ready. Tell the county and the [Economic Development Authority] to go back and do their homework,” Quist said. “Can you honestly say that this is the best you’ve seen from them? It’s not.”